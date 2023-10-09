StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on AngioDynamics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $281.39 million, a P/E ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 0.63. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.05.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 97,632 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

