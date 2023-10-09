AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush decreased their price target on AnaptysBio from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.75.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $511.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.74. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 65.52% and a negative net margin of 1,113.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -6.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AnaptysBio

In other AnaptysBio news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $41,005.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,145.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,105 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $41,005.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,145.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 3,895 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $75,251.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 882 shares in the company, valued at $17,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,895,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,246,000 after purchasing an additional 39,228 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 10.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,442,000 after acquiring an additional 115,846 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 18.6% during the second quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,154,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,481,000 after acquiring an additional 181,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 125.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,034,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,043,000 after acquiring an additional 574,987 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Featured Stories

