American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on American Software from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.58. American Software has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $17.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.24 million, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.71.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. American Software had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $29.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.50%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in American Software by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,108,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,625,000 after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Software by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,065,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,661,000 after acquiring an additional 16,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Software by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,836,000 after acquiring an additional 143,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Software by 25.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,842,000 after acquiring an additional 429,879 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in American Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,619,000 after acquiring an additional 52,103 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

