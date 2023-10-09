StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

AMSC opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.60. American Superconductor has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $17.37.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $30.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.75 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a negative return on equity of 34.15%. On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 59,028 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 228.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 51.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 35.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 83,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 18,425 shares during the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

