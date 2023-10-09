Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Alico from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

NASDAQ ALCO opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Alico has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $33.20. The firm has a market cap of $188.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.80). Alico had a negative return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 50.22%. The business had revenue of $7.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alico will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Alico’s payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alico by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alico by 10,525.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Alico by 1,503.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Alico by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alico by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

