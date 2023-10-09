Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ALGT. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $122.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $78.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.74. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.91.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.72. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $683.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 591 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $44,224.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,089.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $209,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $44,224.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,089.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 38.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 675.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 21.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading

