Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $246.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ALNY opened at $176.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 0.48. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $167.40 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.03.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $753,993.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $753,993.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $766,085.74. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at $799,002.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,347 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,291,000 after purchasing an additional 126,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,548,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,712,528,000 after acquiring an additional 59,582 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,074,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,221,000 after acquiring an additional 353,538 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,091,000 after acquiring an additional 59,101 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

