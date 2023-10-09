AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMCX

AMC Networks Stock Up 5.0 %

AMCX stock opened at $11.73 on Thursday. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $510.37 million, a P/E ratio of -55.85 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $678.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.57 million. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 41.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 15.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 34.0% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 25.0% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.