VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

VOXX International Price Performance

VOXX opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $173.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.44. VOXX International has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $14.75.

Get VOXX International alerts:

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 10th. The auto parts company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.93 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 6.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VOXX International

In other news, Director Steven R. Downing acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 168,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,675.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Steven R. Downing purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $43,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 173,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,439.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steven R. Downing purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 168,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,675.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock worth $205,750. 48.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after buying an additional 73,945 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 27.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 50.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 15,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 157.6% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 22,492 shares during the last quarter. 36.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VOXX International

(Get Free Report)

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.