Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Verint Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

Verint Systems Price Performance

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $40.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $210.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.10 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 1.61%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verint Systems

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,474 shares in the company, valued at $32,933,593.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,474 shares in the company, valued at $32,933,593.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $56,613.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 99,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,998 shares of company stock worth $2,367,772. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,283,000 after purchasing an additional 77,055 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,630,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,676,000 after purchasing an additional 76,739 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,286,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,882,000 after purchasing an additional 270,971 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 8.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,781,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,047,000 after acquiring an additional 355,796 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 8.6% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,968,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,081,000 after acquiring an additional 234,221 shares during the period.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

Featured Stories

