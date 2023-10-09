Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Viasat from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Viasat from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Viasat from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Get Viasat alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Viasat

Viasat Stock Up 0.3 %

VSAT opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.16. Viasat has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.05). Viasat had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $779.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Research analysts forecast that Viasat will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Viasat

In related news, insider James Michael Dodd sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $156,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Michael Dodd sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $156,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $96,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,864 shares of company stock valued at $262,954. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Viasat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Viasat by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About Viasat

(Get Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.