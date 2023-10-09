AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $0.61 on Thursday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 122,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 81,854 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $830,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 831,999 shares during the last quarter. 19.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.

