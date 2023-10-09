Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance

Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.30. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $24.80.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.68 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 17.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

About Acorda Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 868,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

