Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance
Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.30. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $24.80.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.68 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 17.89%.
About Acorda Therapeutics
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.
