StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AGYS. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Agilysys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.40.

Agilysys Price Performance

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $70.85 on Thursday. Agilysys has a 1-year low of $50.64 and a 1-year high of $88.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.59. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $70,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,145.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,630,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,559,000 after acquiring an additional 389,710 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 649,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,434,000 after acquiring an additional 333,756 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,976,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2,224.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,460,000 after acquiring an additional 260,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

