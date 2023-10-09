American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.44.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $12.76 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.57.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,741 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 77,262 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the airline’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,874 shares of the airline’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.