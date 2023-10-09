StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AAPL. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $200.54.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $177.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.88. Apple has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $2.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,524 shares of company stock valued at $55,530,770. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Parker Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.8% in the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

