ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.80. ACI Worldwide has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.07.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.26. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ACI Worldwide will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 3,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $79,551.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 349,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

