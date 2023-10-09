ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.60 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.81.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 0.65.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $3,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,317.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $3,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,061 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,533 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

