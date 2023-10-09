ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ADMA. Mizuho boosted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

ADMA Biologics Trading Down 2.3 %

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $753.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 510,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $2,317,529.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,113,075 shares in the company, valued at $18,673,360.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Lenz sold 211,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $973,258.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 782,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,259.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 510,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $2,317,529.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,113,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,673,360.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,405,351 shares of company stock worth $9,875,175. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

