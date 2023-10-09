Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Up 8.3 %
ADES opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $59.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.08. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81.
Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Advanced Emissions Solutions had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $20.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Emissions Solutions will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Emissions Solutions
About Advanced Emissions Solutions
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc provides solutions for the coal-fired power generation, industrial, water treatment plants, and other markets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.
