Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Up 8.3 %

ADES opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $59.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.08. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Advanced Emissions Solutions had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $20.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Emissions Solutions will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Emissions Solutions

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADES. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 26,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 69,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,674 shares in the last quarter. 24.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc provides solutions for the coal-fired power generation, industrial, water treatment plants, and other markets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.