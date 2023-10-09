Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average is $25.47. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $0.09. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 1,042.56%. The company had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $54,017.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,364.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $54,017.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,364.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kaye I. Foster-Cheek sold 25,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $649,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,163.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,724 shares of company stock valued at $977,518. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

