Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AEHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $38.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.38 and a beta of 2.04. Aehr Test Systems has a one year low of $13.88 and a one year high of $54.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.61.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.30 million. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 27.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Donald P. Richmond II sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 138,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,763,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,751,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald P. Richmond II sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 138,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,763,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,543 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,026 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEHR. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after buying an additional 64,226 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

