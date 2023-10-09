StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of FB Financial from $33.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded FB Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FB Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.29.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $29.12 on Thursday. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $44.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.06.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FB Financial will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.57 per share, with a total value of $198,705.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,875,841 shares in the company, valued at $332,474,459.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.57 per share, with a total value of $198,705.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,875,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,474,459.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.10 per share, for a total transaction of $198,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,830,091 shares in the company, valued at $358,476,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 42,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,442 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 33.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 20,096 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in FB Financial by 15.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 32.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 48,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

