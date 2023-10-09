Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.04.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD opened at $82.15 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.97, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.71.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $107,067.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,339.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $107,067.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,339.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,627 shares of company stock valued at $24,209,558. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.