AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

AC Immune Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU opened at $2.48 on Thursday. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $3.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60. The company has a market cap of $207.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.69.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). On average, equities analysts expect that AC Immune will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AC Immune

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the third quarter worth $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AC Immune by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

