The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.80. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $26.85.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $170,073.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at $137,968,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $170,073.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,968,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,900 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $8,570,601.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,010,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,405,909.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,867 shares of company stock worth $20,102,637 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,793,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,241 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,353,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,805 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 90.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,540,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,096,000 after buying an additional 1,208,230 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 14,851,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,681,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.