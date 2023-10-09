Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Medpace from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $264.33.

Get Medpace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Medpace

Medpace Price Performance

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $246.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.70. Medpace has a 1 year low of $149.07 and a 1 year high of $282.73. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Medpace had a return on equity of 72.88% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medpace will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 61,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $15,060,466.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,914,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,844,103.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 21,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $5,558,421.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,709.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 61,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $15,060,466.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,914,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,844,103.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,704 shares of company stock worth $93,178,274 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 720.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 353,955 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after acquiring an additional 294,103 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,927,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,784,000 after purchasing an additional 228,001 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Medpace by 13.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,858,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,520,000 after purchasing an additional 220,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.