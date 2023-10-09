Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Mammoth Energy Services Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TUSK opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.82. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $8.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48.
Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.19). Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $75.43 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Mammoth Energy Services
About Mammoth Energy Services
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mammoth Energy Services
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.