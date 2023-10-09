Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TUSK opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.82. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $8.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.19). Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $75.43 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Mammoth Energy Services

About Mammoth Energy Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wexford Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 22,566,238 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,995,000 after buying an additional 91,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 393.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,280,241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,681 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 140.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 668,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 390,548 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507,610 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 177,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,659 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 77,202 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

