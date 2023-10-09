Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Airgain from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Airgain from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Airgain alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIRG

Airgain Stock Performance

Shares of AIRG stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. The stock has a market cap of $37.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.94. Airgain has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Airgain

In other news, Director James K. Sims bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,778.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 23,112 shares of company stock worth $97,190 over the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airgain

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airgain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Airgain by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in Airgain during the second quarter worth approximately $403,000. Retirement Solution Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airgain in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.