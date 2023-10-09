Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Integer from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on Integer from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Integer from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.83.
Integer Stock Performance
Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.05 million. Integer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Analysts forecast that Integer will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Donald J. Spence sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $535,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth about $82,214,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,004,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,758,000 after buying an additional 291,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth about $19,491,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Integer by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,422,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,236,000 after acquiring an additional 267,565 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Integer by 1,422.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,853,000 after acquiring an additional 251,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
Integer Company Profile
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
