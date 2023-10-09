Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.00.

Get Fortive alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FTV

Fortive Stock Up 1.2 %

FTV stock opened at $75.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.52. Fortive has a twelve month low of $57.43 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.44%.

Insider Activity

In other Fortive news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,774. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,667,164.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,774. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,114.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,404 shares of company stock worth $3,324,757 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Fortive by 95,666.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,663,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,629,389,000 after purchasing an additional 88,571,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,960,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,709,000 after buying an additional 1,135,961 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,321,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,629 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fortive by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,569,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,564,000 after acquiring an additional 206,501 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.