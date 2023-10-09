StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Compass Point raised their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.
Global Medical REIT Price Performance
Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 262.50%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Medical REIT
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 728,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after acquiring an additional 43,687 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 58.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 6.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Global Medical REIT
Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.
Further Reading
