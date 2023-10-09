StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Compass Point raised their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GMRE

Global Medical REIT Price Performance

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.42 million, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.07. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 262.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Medical REIT

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 728,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after acquiring an additional 43,687 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 58.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 6.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Medical REIT

(Get Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.