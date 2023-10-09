Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Universal Logistics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Universal Logistics stock opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Universal Logistics has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.02. The company has a market cap of $639.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $412.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.10 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 28.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

In related news, Director Matthew T. Moroun acquired 14,303,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $352,163,815.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866,015 shares in the company, valued at $292,141,289.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 0.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,719,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,121,000 after acquiring an additional 25,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 29.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after acquiring an additional 92,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 228,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,312 shares during the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

