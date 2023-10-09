StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

KNSL has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $521.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $428.00.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNSL

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KNSL opened at $431.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $250.90 and a 12 month high of $433.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $396.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.43.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $295.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 22.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total transaction of $1,507,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,727,827.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total value of $1,507,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,727,827.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total value of $79,758.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,195.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,695 shares of company stock worth $2,208,939 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kinsale Capital Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.