Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ADNT. Benchmark raised their target price on Adient from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adient from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adient from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Adient from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Shares of ADNT opened at $35.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 2.78. Adient has a 52 week low of $27.98 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.59. Adient had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adient will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Conklin sold 909 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $40,905.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Adient by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 24,213 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Adient by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adient by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,197,000 after acquiring an additional 167,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Adient during the 1st quarter worth about $2,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

