Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $1.94 on Thursday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 52.00% and a negative net margin of 309.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arbutus Biopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.