Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TEAM. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. OTR Global cut Atlassian to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $201.29.

TEAM opened at $199.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.40 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.89. Atlassian has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $233.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $1,626,031.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,978 shares in the company, valued at $94,309,839.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 337 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $65,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,292 shares in the company, valued at $9,611,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $1,626,031.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,309,839.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 343,491 shares of company stock valued at $66,231,012. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Atlassian by 29.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after purchasing an additional 46,418 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Atlassian by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 7.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at $6,015,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

