Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.70.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SNDX

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $886.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.19. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $29.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.70.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director William Meury sold 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $1,698,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $982,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William Meury sold 83,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $1,698,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $982,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $965,660.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,863.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 160,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 22,510 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,816,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.