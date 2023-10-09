iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IRTC. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IRTC

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $83.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 1.34. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $81.59 and a one year high of $140.23.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.14. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $124.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. Analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,779,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,205,000 after acquiring an additional 30,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,577,000 after acquiring an additional 104,541 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,288,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,732,000 after acquiring an additional 539,610 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 40,606.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,164 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,602,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,195,000 after acquiring an additional 229,398 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.