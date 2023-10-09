Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,845 ($22.30) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SMIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,860 ($22.48) to GBX 1,920 ($23.21) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Smiths Group to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,775 ($21.46) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Shares of LON SMIN opened at GBX 1,637.50 ($19.79) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,599.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,634.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,649.40. Smiths Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,474.50 ($17.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,807 ($21.84). The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 28.70 ($0.35) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $12.90. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.

In other Smiths Group news, insider Richard Howes acquired 104 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,694 ($20.48) per share, with a total value of £1,761.76 ($2,129.53). Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

