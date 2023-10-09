Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ZYNE. HC Wainwright lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $1.11 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.11.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ZYNE opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.40.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 33,418 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 78,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

