Barclays Increases Tesco (LON:TSCO) Price Target to GBX 335

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 325 ($3.93) to GBX 335 ($4.05) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tesco to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

Shares of Tesco stock opened at GBX 278.40 ($3.37) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2,530.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63. Tesco has a 12-month low of GBX 194.35 ($2.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 285.30 ($3.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 260.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 262.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10,000.00%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

