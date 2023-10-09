boohoo group (LON:BOO) Price Target Cut to GBX 45

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded boohoo group to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut boohoo group to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 47 ($0.57) to GBX 18.50 ($0.22) in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 42.39 ($0.51).
boohoo group Price Performance
About boohoo group
boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.
