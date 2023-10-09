boohoo group (LON:BOO) Price Target Cut to GBX 45

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded boohoo group to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut boohoo group to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 47 ($0.57) to GBX 18.50 ($0.22) in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 42.39 ($0.51).

Get boohoo group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BOO

boohoo group Price Performance

About boohoo group

boohoo group stock opened at GBX 30.33 ($0.37) on Thursday. boohoo group has a 12 month low of GBX 27.77 ($0.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 60.94 ($0.74). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.07. The company has a market capitalization of £385.19 million, a PE ratio of -433.29 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 39.82.

(Get Free Report)

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.