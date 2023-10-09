VCI Global Limited’s (NASDAQ:VCIG) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

VCI Global’s (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, October 10th. VCI Global had issued 1,280,000 shares in its public offering on April 13th. The total size of the offering was $5,120,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

VCI Global Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VCIG stock opened at $3.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.93. VCI Global has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $24.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VCI Global stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

About VCI Global

VCI Global Limited provides business and technology consulting services in Malaysia, China, Singapore, and the United States. The company offers business strategy consultancy services, including listing solutions, investors relations, and boardroom strategies consultancy; and technology consultancy services and solutions, such as digital development, fintech solution, and software solutions.

