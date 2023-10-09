2x Long VIX Futures ETF Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, October 11th (BATS:UVIX)

2x Long VIX Futures ETF (BATS:UVIX – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, October 11th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, October 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, October 11th.

2x Long VIX Futures ETF Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of UVIX opened at $3.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $7.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF by 271.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 95,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 69,526 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF by 832.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 45,156 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000.

About 2x Long VIX Futures ETF

The 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (UVIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Long VIX Futures index. The fund tracks an index that provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to a portfolio comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVIX was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

