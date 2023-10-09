Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Biocept Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.81. Biocept has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The medical research company reported ($3.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Biocept

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Biocept in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Biocept during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biocept in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Biocept by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the period.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary clinical diagnostic laboratory assays designed to identify rare tumor cells and cell-free tumor DNA from blood and cerebrospinal fluid, or CSF in the United States. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

