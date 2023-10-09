Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

CDXS has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Codexis from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut Codexis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Get Codexis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CDXS

Codexis Trading Down 2.4 %

CDXS stock opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $142.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.81. Codexis has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $6.98.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.83 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 57.22% and a negative return on equity of 41.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Codexis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Codexis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Codexis by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Codexis in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.