Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Globus Maritime Price Performance
GLBS opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of -0.22. Globus Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.44.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Globus Maritime
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.
