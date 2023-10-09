Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Price Performance

GLBS opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of -0.22. Globus Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Globus Maritime

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLBS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Maritime during the second quarter worth $629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Maritime by 733.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 207,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Maritime during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.