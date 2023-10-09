Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $3.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11. The stock has a market cap of $248,472.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional Trading of Calithera Biosciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 496,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

