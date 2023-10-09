Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Kelly Services Stock Down 0.6 %

Kelly Services stock opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.63. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $660.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 466.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 750.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kelly Services

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 7,115.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 43.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

